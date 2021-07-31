Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.40. 1,153,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.59. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $311.40 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

