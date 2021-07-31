Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $119.92. 850,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

