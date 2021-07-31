Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CyrusOne worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.3% during the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. 1,535,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,309. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.