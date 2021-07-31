Gradient Investments LLC Sells 55,279 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,279 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,540. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

