Graft Price Tops $0.0004 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Graft has a market cap of $236,827.97 and $24,158.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

