Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,913. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

