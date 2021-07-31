Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00805986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00085509 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

