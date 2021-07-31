Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,231 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $27,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $8,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

