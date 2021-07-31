Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $54.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

