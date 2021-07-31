Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

