Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of HNI worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $18,693,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,038.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

