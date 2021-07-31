Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

