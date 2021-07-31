Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NYMT stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.