Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $312.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,607.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

