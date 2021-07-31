Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.45 Million

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $312.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,607.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.