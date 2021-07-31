Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.43% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GHL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

