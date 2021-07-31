Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,954. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

