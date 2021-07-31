Grin (GRIN) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $23.40 million and $3.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.93 or 0.06202049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.63 or 0.01327825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00352274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00126557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00580091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00345120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00278169 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 79,867,080 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

