Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBOOY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

