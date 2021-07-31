Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in July

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,713,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 8,248,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.7 days.

Grupo México stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 116,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,079. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.