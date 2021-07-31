GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Posts Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. GSI Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GSIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 129,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.