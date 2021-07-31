Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Cap of $10,702.30

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $10,702.30 and $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

