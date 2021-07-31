Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $222.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.17 million and the lowest is $220.63 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $243.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $734.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.48 million to $738.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $771.29 million, with estimates ranging from $765.60 million to $776.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.99 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

