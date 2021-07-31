Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

