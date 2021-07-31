Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.22%.

HWKN stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 99,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

