Head-To-Head Analysis: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) versus MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 107.85 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -24.89 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 115.54 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 152.98%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

