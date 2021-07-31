Head to Head Analysis: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems -2.64% 10.41% 4.70%

This table compares Infobird and Commvault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $14.53 million 5.40 $4.00 million N/A N/A Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.79 -$30.95 million $0.82 92.18

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commvault Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infobird and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Commvault Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Infobird on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co., Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients monitor, benchmark, and improve the performances of agents; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

