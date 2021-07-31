Head to Head Comparison: Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) & Its Competitors

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS: DPSI) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Decisionpoint Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million $2.86 million 11.67 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors $6.57 billion $1.38 billion 58.50

Decisionpoint Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems Competitors -16.12% -18.08% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Decisionpoint Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors 895 3747 7888 261 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Decisionpoint Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Decisionpoint Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

