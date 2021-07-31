Head-To-Head Comparison: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.14 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 80.84 $29.40 million ($0.43) -74.77

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talis Biomedical and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.91%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

