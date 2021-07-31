Head to Head Comparison: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 1.96 $3.78 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.10 $511.11 million $0.87 13.54

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for William Penn Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.61, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. The company also offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 237 community bank branches and 340 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.