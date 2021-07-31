Head to Head Comparison: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.37% 7.56% Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.19%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.04 $9.07 million $0.26 53.42 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.27, suggesting that its share price is 627% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

