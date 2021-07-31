Head-To-Head Contrast: AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) vs. Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG&E and Energous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energous $330,000.00 473.00 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.32

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AG&E and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energous has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than AG&E.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

