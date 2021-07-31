Head to Head Contrast: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) versus Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 23.44% 8.12% 4.06% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

16.4% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capital Product Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Capital Product Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Product Partners and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 1.61 $30.37 million $1.60 7.48 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.13 $517.96 million $4.96 7.89

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Product Partners. Capital Product Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

