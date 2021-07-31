Head to Head Review: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A ImmunoGen -36.62% -169.72% -16.19%

CSL has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSL and ImmunoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $9.15 billion 10.58 $2.10 billion $2.31 46.06 ImmunoGen $132.30 million 8.48 -$44.37 million ($0.25) -22.44

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSL and ImmunoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 5 0 0 2.00 ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57

ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 80.04%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than CSL.

Summary

CSL beats ImmunoGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

