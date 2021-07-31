Head to Head Survey: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) vs. Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baker Hughes and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $20.71 billion 1.07 -$9.94 billion $0.59 36.00 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weatherford International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baker Hughes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baker Hughes and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 2 14 0 2.88 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $25.42, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes -0.18% 0.86% 0.41% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Weatherford International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The OFE segment provides subsea and surface pressure control and production systems and services, capital drilling equipment and services, and flexible pipe systems for offshore and onshore applications; and provides well intervention solutions, as well as services related to onshore and offshore drilling and production operations. The TPS segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, and industrial, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The DS segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring for oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation industries. Baker Hughes Company has a strategic collaboration with Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to develop hydrogen compression systems. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; drilling tools and rental equipment services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as multilateral well systems. Weatherford International plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

