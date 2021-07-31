HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 407.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in HealthEquity by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 3,344.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

