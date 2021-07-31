Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $144.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032571 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00208474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00033188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005908 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,147,846,541 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

