Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Hegic has a market cap of $68.79 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00798409 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00085723 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.