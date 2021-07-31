HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.08 ($98.92).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

ETR:HEI opened at €74.78 ($87.98) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.98.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

