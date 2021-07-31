Helix Price Hits $0.0036 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $122,911.95 and approximately $43.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017551 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001499 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

