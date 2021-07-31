Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

