Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.94. 12,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $154.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

