HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 406.95 ($5.32). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 399.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 1,283,550 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

