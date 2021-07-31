High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HCBC remained flat at $$46.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64. High Country Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.