Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.3 days.

HKMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

