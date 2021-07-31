Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPY remained flat at $$74.65 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

