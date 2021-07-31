Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Hill-Rom worth $60,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $119,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.