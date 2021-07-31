Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.30. 321,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,735. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

