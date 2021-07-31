Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,391. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

