Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

Hiscox stock remained flat at $$12.03 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

