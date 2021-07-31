HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

HNI stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $37.30. 300,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,083. HNI has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

